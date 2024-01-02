American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Stephens

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $193.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $148.00. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.39.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $187.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,678,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

