Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Gap Up to $29.85

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.85, but opened at $30.93. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF shares last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 55,888 shares traded.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $682.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.