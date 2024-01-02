Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Price Target at C$57.33

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.33.

EMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$50.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.20. The company has a market cap of C$13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.29. Emera has a 12 month low of C$43.67 and a 12 month high of C$59.52.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.3245208 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Emera’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

