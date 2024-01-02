Analysts Set Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Price Target at C$1.61

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities set a C$1.80 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Logan Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LGN

Logan Energy Price Performance

LGN stock opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.88. Logan Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$1.24.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.50 million.

Logan Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.