Analysts Set Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Price Target at C$1.61

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.61.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities set a C$1.80 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.
Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.50 million.
Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
