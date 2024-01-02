Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANVS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of ANVS opened at $18.70 on Friday. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $191.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.53). On average, analysts expect that Annovis Bio will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 14.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

