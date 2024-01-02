Apollo Currency (APL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $278,438.34

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $278,438.34 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00091112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00024497 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

