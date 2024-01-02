Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $673,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

