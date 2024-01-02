Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

