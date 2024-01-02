Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Arch Resources stock opened at $165.94 on Friday. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $175.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.43%.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $29,334.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,421.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $29,334.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $65,343.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,309.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $1,024,862 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 394,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

