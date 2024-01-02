Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.22. 271,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 943,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 749,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $14,413,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

