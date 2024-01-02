Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $101.54 million and $6.02 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00091513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00031893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00024774 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.