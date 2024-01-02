Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ares Capital worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after purchasing an additional 429,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after buying an additional 271,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.04. 1,627,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,840. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.