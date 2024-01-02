Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up approximately 2.3% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
ANET traded down $5.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.46. The company had a trading volume of 566,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,243. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.68. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $240.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.
Insider Activity
In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,290 shares of company stock worth $49,380,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
