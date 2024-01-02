Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 5,534 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. 4,768,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,944,865. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

