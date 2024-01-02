Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 65.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.62. The company had a trading volume of 200,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,929. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.68 and its 200 day moving average is $212.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

