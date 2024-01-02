Arlington Partners LLC Buys 540 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,808,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sony Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sony Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after acquiring an additional 869,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of SONY traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.69. The company had a trading volume of 232,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $76.39 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

