Arlington Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 511.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.96 on Tuesday, reaching $299.21. 1,176,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.81 and its 200-day moving average is $279.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

