Arlington Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,535 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.04. 460,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.21. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $175.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

