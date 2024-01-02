Arlington Partners LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

