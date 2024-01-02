Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3,551.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 269.7% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 552,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,240,000 after acquiring an additional 403,208 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 100.1% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Stock Down 3.2 %

Equifax stock traded down $8.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.26. The stock had a trading volume of 328,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,208. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.34. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

