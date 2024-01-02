Arlington Partners LLC Invests $451,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $658,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 59,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 321,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 36,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 212.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 275,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,163. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

