Arlington Partners LLC Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,777,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,880,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.09. 1,464,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,959. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

