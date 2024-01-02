Arlington Partners LLC Sells 11,515 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,943. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.