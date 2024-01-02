Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.60. 178,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,120. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

