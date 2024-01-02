Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $3.68 on Friday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.73.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

