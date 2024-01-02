AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 million, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.28. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AstroNova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

