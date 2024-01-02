Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $0.51 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher purchased 179,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $39,384.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,056.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,077. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

