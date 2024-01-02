Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $378.79

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $378.79, but opened at $367.17. Atrion shares last traded at $374.26, with a volume of 2,444 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

Atrion Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.80. The firm has a market cap of $687.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 72.85%.

In other news, CEO David A. Battat purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $300.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atrion by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

