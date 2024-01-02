Avalanche Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $42.01 or 0.00092128 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $15.39 billion and $911.30 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00029512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00024808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 434,371,157 coins and its circulating supply is 366,338,247 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

