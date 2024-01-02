Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Shares Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVGE stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.32. 8,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.45. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.15.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

