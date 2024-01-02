Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Down to $2.68

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.49. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 74,858 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.78.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $534.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 70.08%. The company had revenue of $478.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 11,076,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after buying an additional 3,365,604 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 989,260 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 517,944 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,081,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Stories

