Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94.65 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $8.92 or 0.00019695 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $94.65 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005165 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,272.10 or 0.99923450 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011431 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010366 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00194565 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003463 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,112,953 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.36056215 USD and is up 7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 396 active market(s) with $69,505,653.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

