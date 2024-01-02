B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOSC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 22,141.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 609,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

BOSC stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

