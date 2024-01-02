B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Up 16.5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) rose 16.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 672,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,586,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Separately, StockNews.com cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $732.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.71%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.86%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,865,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

