Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BLX opened at $24.74 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $898.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

