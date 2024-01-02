Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 90,417 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $28,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

ACWI stock opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.85. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $84.33 and a 52-week high of $102.28.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.962 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

