Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 3,914 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $200.71 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.39 and its 200 day moving average is $183.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

