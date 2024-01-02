Bank of America Boosts Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $82.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.71. 209,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,894. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $74.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,695,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 579,544 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,666,000 after acquiring an additional 322,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

