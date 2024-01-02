Bank of America Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Underperform

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 32.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GDRX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

GoodRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 167.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GoodRx

In other news, insider Scott Wagner bought 104,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $537,047.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 129,888 shares of company stock valued at $686,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GoodRx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in GoodRx by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

