BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the period. BCE makes up 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.13% of BCE worth $45,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 45.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 6,368.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 724,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,119. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.67%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

