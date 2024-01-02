Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Grows Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,270 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $555,495,000 after buying an additional 144,770 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $150,701,000 after buying an additional 181,496 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $134,902,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,168. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

