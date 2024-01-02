Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.90. 147,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average is $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

