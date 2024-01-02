Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. 3,263,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,235,998. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

