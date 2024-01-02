Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,349 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,736,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,276,172. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $266.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

