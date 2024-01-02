Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases 3,920 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 76.3% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 15.9% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 151,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $36.15. 874,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

