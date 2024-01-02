Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Reduces Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after buying an additional 1,669,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after buying an additional 962,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 89.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,722,000 after buying an additional 716,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 86,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,621. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average is $105.62. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

