Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 1,634 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.54. 1,027,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

