Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 512 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after buying an additional 1,188,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after buying an additional 181,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

Stryker stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.66. 152,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.79 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.24.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

