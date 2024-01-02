Bend DAO (BEND) Price Reaches $0.0132

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $2.57 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 169.9% higher against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

