Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 944,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Berry by 1,114.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 966,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 74,690 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Berry by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Berry by 91.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Berry in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Berry Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $531.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $222.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Berry had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

